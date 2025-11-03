UP: Minor gangrape victim's father shot dead in revenge killing

Police have called this a revenge killing

Police have called this a revenge killing, planned by the accused's family to stop the legal case from moving forward.

Investigators found that the attack was plotted during jail visits; a 62-year-old man (father of two suspects) and another accused's wife have already been arrested for hiring contract killers.

Five family members are now booked, while police continue searching for the shooters and are keeping further details under wraps to protect their investigation.