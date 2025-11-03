UP: Minor gangrape victim's father shot dead in revenge killing
In Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, the father of a minor girl who was gangraped in September was shot dead by two unidentified men with scarves covering their faces while he was riding a motorcycle.
He had been actively pushing for justice against four accused, including two brothers and their cousin, when he was attacked.
Police have called this a revenge killing, planned by the accused's family to stop the legal case from moving forward.
Investigators found that the attack was plotted during jail visits; a 62-year-old man (father of two suspects) and another accused's wife have already been arrested for hiring contract killers.
Five family members are now booked, while police continue searching for the shooters and are keeping further details under wraps to protect their investigation.