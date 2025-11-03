College student abducted, gang raped near Coimbatore airport 

A college student was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by three men near the Coimbatore International Airport, Tamil Nadu , late on Sunday night. The victim, a Madurai native studying in Coimbatore, was sitting in a car with her male friend near Brindavan Nagar when the incident occurred. The accused attacked her friend with a machete before abducting her.

Medical response Victim was found unconscious and partially clothed After the incident, the victim was taken to a secluded spot where she was sexually assaulted. Her friend, who sustained injuries during the attack, regained consciousness and informed the police about what had happened. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the woman unconscious and partially clothed. She was rushed to a private hospital for treatment, while her friend was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigation underway Police form 7 special teams to nab culprits The Coimbatore City Police Commissioner has formed seven special teams, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) N Devanathan, to nab the culprits. Forensic experts also visited the crime scene on Monday morning to collect evidence. The police are now examining CCTV footage and questioning potential witnesses in the area as part of their investigation.