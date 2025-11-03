College student abducted, gang raped near Coimbatore airport
What's the story
A college student was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by three men near the Coimbatore International Airport, Tamil Nadu, late on Sunday night. The victim, a Madurai native studying in Coimbatore, was sitting in a car with her male friend near Brindavan Nagar when the incident occurred. The accused attacked her friend with a machete before abducting her.
Medical response
Victim was found unconscious and partially clothed
After the incident, the victim was taken to a secluded spot where she was sexually assaulted. Her friend, who sustained injuries during the attack, regained consciousness and informed the police about what had happened. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the woman unconscious and partially clothed. She was rushed to a private hospital for treatment, while her friend was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital with serious injuries.
Investigation underway
Police form 7 special teams to nab culprits
The Coimbatore City Police Commissioner has formed seven special teams, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) N Devanathan, to nab the culprits. Forensic experts also visited the crime scene on Monday morning to collect evidence. The police are now examining CCTV footage and questioning potential witnesses in the area as part of their investigation.
Safety issues
Locals demand better street lighting and police patrols
According to TNIE, locals have long complained about the stretch of road between Brindavan and SIHS Colony being poorly lit and prone to criminal activity, with no police patrols at night. The incident has also drawn political attention, with former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President K Annamalai stating that "since the DMK government came to power in Tamil Nadu, such repeated crimes against women clearly show that anti-social elements have no fear whatsoever of the law or the police."