Next Article
Bengaluru: Mutton prices near ₹1,000 as cold wave, festive rush hit city
India
Bengaluru's chilly weather and pre-Christmas buzz have sent mutton prices soaring—now around ₹900 per kilo and possibly hitting ₹1,000 soon.
The cold has slowed sheep growth and disrupted poultry supply, so both mutton and chicken are harder to find.
What's driving the price hike?
Transport costs are up thanks to the weather, pushing chicken from ₹230-240/kg to nearly ₹300-310/kg.
Mutton ranges from ₹835-919/kg in local shops, with online and mall prices even higher.
How it's affecting holiday plans
With supply down and demand up for the holidays, many shoppers are rethinking their meat purchases.
Since these price jumps aren't about better quality—just less supply and higher costs—festive meals might look a bit different (and pricier) this year.