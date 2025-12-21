Bengaluru: Mutton prices near ₹1,000 as cold wave, festive rush hit city

Transport costs are up thanks to the weather, pushing chicken from ₹230-240/kg to nearly ₹300-310/kg. Mutton ranges from ₹835-919/kg in local shops, with online and mall prices even higher.

How it's affecting holiday plans

With supply down and demand up for the holidays, many shoppers are rethinking their meat purchases.

Since these price jumps aren't about better quality—just less supply and higher costs—festive meals might look a bit different (and pricier) this year.