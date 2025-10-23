Next Article
Bengaluru: Over 100 dogs go missing during Deepawali celebrations
During Deepawali celebrations in Bengaluru over the past three to four days, loud fireworks scared nearly 100 dogs—both pets and strays—causing them to run off into unfamiliar places.
Families and animal welfare groups have been working together to search for the missing animals.
Efforts on to reunite families with pets
From families searching for their lost pets to groups like United for Compassion and Voice for Our Voiceless pitching in, the city has come together to help.
On a positive note, reports of cruelty with fireworks dropped this year, and no injuries were reported by CUPA as of October 23.
Still, the high number of missing dogs shows there's more work to do to keep animals safe during festivals.