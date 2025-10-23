Bengaluru: Over 100 dogs go missing during Deepawali celebrations

Efforts on to reunite families with pets

From families searching for their lost pets to groups like United for Compassion and Voice for Our Voiceless pitching in, the city has come together to help.

On a positive note, reports of cruelty with fireworks dropped this year, and no injuries were reported by CUPA as of October 23.

Still, the high number of missing dogs shows there's more work to do to keep animals safe during festivals.