Bengaluru police bust drug syndicate targeting students, over ₹36cr seized
India
Bengaluru police just busted a major drug syndicate that was allegedly targeting college students across the city.
16 people, including four foreign nationals, were arrested, and drugs worth over ₹36 crore were seized.
The group reportedly distributed MDMA, LSD strips, and ganja within Bengaluru, hoping to cash in on the campus crowd.
Organized multi-state drug operation
Turns out, it was pretty extensive. Police found nearly 10kg of MDMA, almost 20,000 LSD strips, and over 11kg of ganja during the raid.
The accused came from different states in India as well as abroad, showing just how organized this operation was.