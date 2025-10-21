Next Article
Bengaluru: Principal, teachers booked for torturing student
India
A Class 9 student at St. Mary's Public School, Bengaluru, was allegedly hit with a PVC pipe and locked in a room for hours after missing two days of school.
The student's mother filed a police complaint on October 15, leading to an FIR against the principal and two teachers.
School claims disciplinary action
The accused staff are facing serious charges under the Juvenile Justice Act, including causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation.
The school says its actions were disciplinary, but authorities are investigating if things went too far.
Notices have been served for questioning, and the education department is now involved.