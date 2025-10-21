Post-Diwali pollution: Delhi minister says residents, neighbors equally responsible India Oct 21, 2025

Delhi's Environment Minister Ashish Sood says both residents and neighboring states are responsible for the city's post-Diwali pollution.

"Only firecrackers are not responsible for pollution in Delhi. However, I believe people should have followed the Supreme Court's order to burst crackers before 10 p.m.," he shared.

This year, only green firecrackers were allowed between 8pm and 10pm on Diwali, but many ignored these rules.