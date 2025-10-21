Next Article
Onion prices crash in Maharashtra; farmers forced to destroy crops
India
Heavy rains have wrecked crops across Maharashtra, leaving many farmers struggling to recover what they invested.
Prices for essentials like onions, tomatoes, and soyabeans have crashed.
Sudam Ingle from Purandar shared that he sold 7.5 quintals of onions for just ₹664 after transport—so little that he ended up turning the rest into fertilizer.
Farmers are losing hope
With onion prices stuck between ₹500-₹1,400 per quintal and cheap potatoes from other states crowding the market, many farmers are destroying their crops rather than selling at a loss.
The ongoing crisis is making it harder for them to see a future in farming, casting a shadow over rural communities this festive season.