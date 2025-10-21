Onion prices crash in Maharashtra; farmers forced to destroy crops India Oct 21, 2025

Heavy rains have wrecked crops across Maharashtra, leaving many farmers struggling to recover what they invested.

Prices for essentials like onions, tomatoes, and soyabeans have crashed.

Sudam Ingle from Purandar shared that he sold 7.5 quintals of onions for just ₹664 after transport—so little that he ended up turning the rest into fertilizer.