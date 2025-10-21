Ex-DGP's son accuses family of conspiracy in suicide video India Oct 21, 2025

Akeel Akhtar, 35, son of former Punjab DGP (Human Rights) Mohammad Mustafa, recorded a video on August 27, 2024; he was later found dead at his Panchkula home, with the family claiming a drug overdose as the cause.

Before his death, Akeel recorded a video accusing his father of having an affair with his wife and claiming his mother and sister were part of a conspiracy against him.