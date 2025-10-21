Ex-DGP's son accuses family of conspiracy in suicide video
Akeel Akhtar, 35, son of former Punjab DGP (Human Rights) Mohammad Mustafa, recorded a video on August 27, 2024; he was later found dead at his Panchkula home, with the family claiming a drug overdose as the cause.
Before his death, Akeel recorded a video accusing his father of having an affair with his wife and claiming his mother and sister were part of a conspiracy against him.
Investigation underway, police are examining digital evidence
Akeel's video also mentioned mental harassment and alleged false detention by his family.
Following a neighbor's complaint, police have registered a case against Mustafa, his wife Razia Sultana, and others.
Investigators are now looking into digital evidence like social media and call records to get to the bottom of what happened and the family's role in Akeel's final days.