Mumbai's Metro Line 11 to connect Anik to Gateway of India

Mumbai's getting a new underground Metro! The Maharashtra government just approved Metro Line 11—a 17.51km route linking Wadala's Anik Depot to the Gateway of India. With 14 stations (13 underground), this ₹23,488 crore project aims to finally ease the crazy congestion in heritage zones like Sewri, Byculla, and Bhendi Bazaar.

It'll run at up to 80km/h Metro Line 11 isn't just another train—it'll run at up to 80km/h, with roomy six-coach trains.

The Anik depot will be stacked with both Metro and BEST busses, saving precious space in the packed eastern suburbs.

Travel time will be cut down significantly This line will connect the eastern suburbs directly to South Mumbai's busiest spots, cutting down travel time and making commutes safer and smoother.

But tunneling under old, historic buildings won't be easy—this is set to be Mumbai's most challenging Metro project yet.