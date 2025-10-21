Mumbai's Metro Line 11 to connect Anik to Gateway of India
Mumbai's getting a new underground Metro!
The Maharashtra government just approved Metro Line 11—a 17.51km route linking Wadala's Anik Depot to the Gateway of India.
With 14 stations (13 underground), this ₹23,488 crore project aims to finally ease the crazy congestion in heritage zones like Sewri, Byculla, and Bhendi Bazaar.
It'll run at up to 80km/h
Metro Line 11 isn't just another train—it'll run at up to 80km/h, with roomy six-coach trains.
The Anik depot will be stacked with both Metro and BEST busses, saving precious space in the packed eastern suburbs.
Travel time will be cut down significantly
This line will connect the eastern suburbs directly to South Mumbai's busiest spots, cutting down travel time and making commutes safer and smoother.
But tunneling under old, historic buildings won't be easy—this is set to be Mumbai's most challenging Metro project yet.
When will work start?
MMRCL plans to bring in a consultant by early 2026, with construction aiming to start late 2026 or early 2027 if all goes well.
Funding talks are on with Japan's JICA to help make this ambitious project happen.