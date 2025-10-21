Next Article
Bengaluru: Woman alleges sexual harassment by dermatologist in clinic
India
A 56-year-old dermatologist in Bengaluru has been accused of sexually harassing a 21-year-old woman during her solo visit to his clinic on October 18, 2024.
She alleges the doctor touched her inappropriately, kissed her, and forced her to undress for nearly half an hour, despite her protests.
Doctor misunderstood, says accused
Following her complaint, police arrested the doctor, who now faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for sexual harassment and insulting a woman's modesty. He claims, saying that his actions were misunderstood.
The case has sparked protests from the victim's family and local residents outside the clinic, after reports that the doctor suggested meeting at a private hotel.