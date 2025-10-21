Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rainfall due to deep depression

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu as a low-pressure area formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal on Tuesday morning. The weather system is expected to move west-northwestward and intensify into a deep depression over the south and west-central Bay of Bengal within 36 hours, according to an alert by the IMD.

Rainfall forecast Waterlogging concerns in Chennai The Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts on Tuesday and Wednesday. These include Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, and Cuddalore. It has also issued a similar forecast for the Puducherry and Karaikal areas. The IMD has also noted concerns about waterlogging in low-lying areas of Chennai and its suburbs due to the heavy rain forecast.

Monsoon update Heavy rainfall recorded in Tuticorin, Burliar, Periyakulam The northeast monsoon has intensified more than anticipated due to a twin weather system in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. This has led to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, including Tuticorin, where over 8cm of rain fell overnight, leaving several low-lying pockets inundated and water entering homes in parts of the city. The Regional Meteorological Centre reported Burliar and Periyakulam received around 9-10cm of rain each.