Diwali: Hyderabad's air quality hits 'hazardous' levels

Dangerous levels of PM 2.5 recorded in other areas

Other areas like Somajiguda and Vittal Rao Nagar also saw PM 2.5 levels shoot up to 467 and 511 ug/m3.

Even after the fireworks slowed, central Hyderabad stayed above the danger mark (300 ug/m3) until midnight.

By early Monday morning, air quality only slightly improved, remaining hazardous until 2am then improving to the "poor" category by 3am—showing just how long the post-Diwali pollution stuck around.