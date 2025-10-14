Bengaluru: Rowdy-sheeter assaults man over parking spot, sparks 'outsider' debate India Oct 14, 2025

In Electronics City, Bengaluru, a 36-year-old rowdy-sheeter from Bihar, Tarun Chaudhary, was arrested after allegedly attacking milk parlor owner Gopal HV during a parking argument on the night of October 9, 2024.

Chaudhary showed up in a luxury SUV with two bodyguards, stormed into the shop, assaulted Gopal, and vandalized the place—even kicking his own bodyguards at one point.

The entire scene was caught on CCTV.