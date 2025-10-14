Next Article
Bengaluru: Rowdy-sheeter assaults man over parking spot, sparks 'outsider' debate
India
In Electronics City, Bengaluru, a 36-year-old rowdy-sheeter from Bihar, Tarun Chaudhary, was arrested after allegedly attacking milk parlor owner Gopal HV during a parking argument on the night of October 9, 2024.
Chaudhary showed up in a luxury SUV with two bodyguards, stormed into the shop, assaulted Gopal, and vandalized the place—even kicking his own bodyguards at one point.
The entire scene was caught on CCTV.
Choudhury's actions lead to social media outrage
Police arrested Choudhury for assault and vandalism based on the footage; investigations are ongoing.
The incident has fired up social media conversations about "outsider vs Kannadiga," with many calling for stricter action against migrants like Choudhury and even demanding he be sent back to Bihar.