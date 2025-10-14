Explainer: Why US-India trade talks are stuck
Trade talks between India and the US are stuck because the US wants to sell its genetically modified (GM) corn and soy to India.
Right now, India only allows one GM crop—Bt cotton—and is saying no to more, citing concerns about protecting biodiversity, environmental risks, and the livelihoods of small farmers.
Why is India saying no to GM crops?
India's tough stance comes from concerns about protecting its huge variety of native crops and the environment.
Many Indian farmers also fear becoming dependent on patented seeds from big companies.
Meanwhile, both countries want better deals for their own products—India for textiles and leather, the US for agriculture—which makes these negotiations extra complicated.
The Supreme Court's upcoming decisions on GM crops could shape how India handles this issue going forward.