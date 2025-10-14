Jharkhand man kills wife to claim ₹75 lakh insurance
In Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, Mukesh Kumar Mehta murdered his wife Sewanti Kumari (27) on October 9, 2024, and tried to pass it off as a road accident to claim her life insurance.
The policy had a ₹15 lakh payout for natural death and ₹75 lakh for accidental death. The couple had only been married since June.
Police say Mehta lured Kumari out for supposed medical treatment and then struck her with a helmet near Lati village.
Financial gain main motive, say police
Officers noticed there were no signs of an actual accident—no skid marks or bike damage—which made them suspicious.
During questioning, Mehta confessed he killed his wife just for the insurance payout, which he'd arranged in her name a month earlier with extra benefits for accidental death.
Police are also looking into whether there was an affair involved, but financial gain appears to be the main motive.