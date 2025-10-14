No post-mortem, no laptop access: Kumar's death probe stalled
A week after Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was found dead at his Chandigarh home (October 7, 2025), his body remains in the mortuary as of October 14.
His wife, IAS Amneet P Kumar, has refused permission for a post-mortem and is demanding the arrest of Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and former Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, both named in the officer's alleged 'final note'/suicide note.
The family is also not allowing police to access Kumar's laptop, which investigators believe holds key evidence.
Political leaders rally behind Kumar family; case handed to Chandigarh Police
Chandigarh Police have set up a Special Investigation Team and requested case files from Haryana, but progress is slow without access to the laptop or a post-mortem report.
Forensic experts warn that delays could mean losing crucial digital and physical evidence.
Meanwhile, political leaders—including Rahul Gandhi—are visiting the family, calling for accountability and pushing for answers in what has become a high-profile standoff.