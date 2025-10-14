No post-mortem, no laptop access: Kumar's death probe stalled India Oct 14, 2025

A week after Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was found dead at his Chandigarh home (October 7, 2025), his body remains in the mortuary as of October 14.

His wife, IAS Amneet P Kumar, has refused permission for a post-mortem and is demanding the arrest of Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and former Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, both named in the officer's alleged 'final note'/suicide note.

The family is also not allowing police to access Kumar's laptop, which investigators believe holds key evidence.