Modi cancels Haryana visit amid IPS officer's suicide controversy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called off his planned visit to Sonepat, Haryana, which was set for October 17.
The trip, meant to mark one year of the BJP government's third term and inaugurate several developmental projects, was canceled amid controversy and public outcry following the recent suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.
Kumar had shared fears of legal trouble linked to a corruption case involving a colleague.
Suicide note names senior police officials
Kumar's suicide note named Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and former Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, leading to strong public calls for their arrest.
Amid pressure, Bijarniya was transferred from his post.
Kumar's family is refusing a post-mortem until arrests are made.
Meanwhile, police have registered an abetment-to-suicide case under the SC/ST Act as the investigation continues.