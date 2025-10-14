Modi cancels Haryana visit amid IPS officer's suicide controversy India Oct 14, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called off his planned visit to Sonepat, Haryana, which was set for October 17.

The trip, meant to mark one year of the BJP government's third term and inaugurate several developmental projects, was canceled amid controversy and public outcry following the recent suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

Kumar had shared fears of legal trouble linked to a corruption case involving a colleague.