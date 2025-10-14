Next Article
Delhi to get cooperative taxi service, like Maharashtra's 'Sahkar Taxi'
India
Delhi's about to roll out its first cooperative ride-hailing service, where drivers keep all their earnings—no big company commissions.
Announced by Cooperative Minister Ravinder Indraj in October 2025, the app connects riders straight to driver-owners.
The idea takes inspiration from Maharashtra's Sahkar Taxi.
No surge pricing, transparent fares
Unlike Ola or Uber, this service promises no surge pricing and transparent fares. Drivers have a direct say in how things run and share profits together.
Taxi industry reps are backing the move, saying it could finally protect driver incomes and make prices fair for everyone.
It's also part of a bigger push for cooperative mobility across India.