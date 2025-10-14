UP: Dalit boy feared drowned in river after police visit
In Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, a 16-year-old Dalit boy is feared drowned after he jumped into the Kali River on Sunday afternoon.
The police had arrived searching for his elder brother in a kidnapping case.
When they couldn't find the brother at home and began looking in nearby fields where the teen was working, he panicked at their approach and leapt into the river to escape.
Government promises support to family
Following the incident, three police officers were suspended for negligence. The State Disaster Response Force is still searching for the boy but hasn't found him yet.
The state government has promised to support the family with five bighas of land, a house under the Chief Minister's scheme, ₹2,500 per month under the Child Welfare Scheme for both children, and a pension to their mother.
Officials who visited the family assured them of all possible help during this difficult time.