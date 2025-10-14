Tamil Nadu to see heavy rain this week
Heads up, Tamil Nadu—heavy rain is on the way this week thanks to a cyclonic system near the southern coast.
The weather office has issued a yellow alert for Western Ghats districts on October 14 (Tuesday).
Expect downpours first in 10 districts like Nagapattinam and Tirunelveli, spreading to 18 districts by October 16.
Showers and cooler temps are likely to stick around through October 18, with some thunderstorms popping up too.
Rainfall could lead to flooding, waterlogging
This rainy spell is arriving just before the Northeast monsoon kicks in (expected between October 16-18), and Tamil Nadu has already seen more rainfall than usual this month—7.1cm since October 1, compared to the average of 5.7cm.
This raises the risk of flooding in low-lying areas, waterlogged streets, and disruptions for commuters and outdoor workers.
Agriculture could also be affected if the wet weather persists across southern India—even after the heaviest rains, scattered showers are expected to continue.