Tamil Nadu to see heavy rain this week

Rainfall could lead to flooding, waterlogging

This rainy spell is arriving just before the Northeast monsoon kicks in (expected between October 16-18), and Tamil Nadu has already seen more rainfall than usual this month—7.1cm since October 1, compared to the average of 5.7cm.

This raises the risk of flooding in low-lying areas, waterlogged streets, and disruptions for commuters and outdoor workers.

Agriculture could also be affected if the wet weather persists across southern India—even after the heaviest rains, scattered showers are expected to continue.