Northeast monsoon: Chennai to see rain until October 17

IMD issues warning for lightning during storms

The rain brings a break from Chennai's usual humidity, but it also means waterlogged roads and traffic slowdowns—especially in low-lying spots.

Daytime temperatures will hover between 31°C and 33°C, nights around 25°C to 27°C.

IMD has urged everyone to keep umbrellas handy and watch out for lightning during storms.

If you're in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, or Karnataka, expect similar rainy weather through October 18.