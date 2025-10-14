Next Article
Northeast monsoon: Chennai to see rain until October 17
Chennai is in for light to moderate rain and some thunderstorms, thanks to moist easterly winds signaling the start of the Northeast Monsoon.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says these wet conditions will stick around until October 17, with early morning showers popping up across the city and suburbs.
IMD issues warning for lightning during storms
The rain brings a break from Chennai's usual humidity, but it also means waterlogged roads and traffic slowdowns—especially in low-lying spots.
Daytime temperatures will hover between 31°C and 33°C, nights around 25°C to 27°C.
IMD has urged everyone to keep umbrellas handy and watch out for lightning during storms.
If you're in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, or Karnataka, expect similar rainy weather through October 18.