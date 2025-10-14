CBI probes illegal arms license scam involving top bureaucrats

IAS officers under the scanner

High-ranking IAS and KAS officers, clerks, and middlemen are all caught up in the investigation for suspected corruption and misuse of power.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is still deciding whether to approve prosecution against eight senior IAS officers—they're waiting on more financial proof from the CBI.

While some lower-level officials have already faced action, sanctions against top officers are delayed due to missing money trails from that period.

The High Court is keeping an eye on the case as the probe continues.