CBI probes illegal arms license scam involving top bureaucrats
The CBI is digging into a massive illegal arms license scam in Jammu and Kashmir, where over 2.7 lakh gun licenses were handed out between 2012 and 2016 for monetary considerations.
District magistrates and licensing officials allegedly gave licenses to people outside J&K, including armed forces personnel.
IAS officers under the scanner
High-ranking IAS and KAS officers, clerks, and middlemen are all caught up in the investigation for suspected corruption and misuse of power.
The Ministry of Home Affairs is still deciding whether to approve prosecution against eight senior IAS officers—they're waiting on more financial proof from the CBI.
While some lower-level officials have already faced action, sanctions against top officers are delayed due to missing money trails from that period.
The High Court is keeping an eye on the case as the probe continues.