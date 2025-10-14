India may ditch French Scorpene subs for German ones
India is thinking about changing its submarine game plan. Instead of building three more French Scorpene submarines at Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL), the Navy may focus on Project-75 India (P-75I)—a new project to build six high-tech German submarines, each packed with advanced features, and together costing over ₹70,000 crore.
MDL, which has been making Scorpenes since 2005, is now teaming up with Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems for this new project.
Germany's subs are a generation ahead
The German subs are a generation ahead—they'll have air-independent propulsion (so they can stay underwater longer) and land-attack cruise missiles.
While this move could shake up India's defense ties with France, it lines up with the push for cutting-edge tech and more homegrown capability.
The Navy hopes this shift will help keep its underwater edge strong in the years ahead.