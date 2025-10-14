India may ditch French Scorpene subs for German ones India Oct 14, 2025

India is thinking about changing its submarine game plan. Instead of building three more French Scorpene submarines at Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL), the Navy may focus on Project-75 India (P-75I)—a new project to build six high-tech German submarines, each packed with advanced features, and together costing over ₹70,000 crore.

MDL, which has been making Scorpenes since 2005, is now teaming up with Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems for this new project.