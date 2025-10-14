Next Article
Durgapur: Odisha medical student gang-raped outside college
India
A second-year MBBS student from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped by several men just outside her private medical college in Durgapur, West Bengal, on Friday night.
She had stepped out for dinner with a male friend when the incident happened.
After her parents filed an FIR, police quickly arrested five suspects.
Accused will be punished, says West Bengal police
Two of the accused have been remanded to nine days in police custody, and the victim's male friend is also being questioned.
The student's father says he'll bring his daughter home to Odisha for her safety and hopes she can continue her studies there, sharing, "My daughter's life comes first, her career comes later."
West Bengal police have promised that those responsible will face justice.