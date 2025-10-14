SC may allow 'green' crackers for 5 days during Diwali
Big update for Diwali 2025: The Supreme Court is considering letting Delhi and NCR celebrate with "green" firecrackers for five days.
These eco-friendly crackers release less pollution than the usual ones.
The central government is backing a plan to allow their sale from 8:00pm to 10:00pm while the Delhi government has supported the use of certified green crackers.
The aim is to balance festive traditions with efforts to reduce air pollution.
What will be the impact?
If approved, only licensed shops could sell these green firecrackers—ending a five-year total ban in the region.
The court wants any relaxation to be tightly controlled, though officials are still pushing for longer celebration hours.
If this goes through, it'll be the first time since 2020 that Diwali fireworks return (in a greener way), which could impact local businesses, public health, and how we balance tradition with cleaner air.