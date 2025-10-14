SC may allow 'green' crackers for 5 days during Diwali

What will be the impact?

If approved, only licensed shops could sell these green firecrackers—ending a five-year total ban in the region.

The court wants any relaxation to be tightly controlled, though officials are still pushing for longer celebration hours.

If this goes through, it'll be the first time since 2020 that Diwali fireworks return (in a greener way), which could impact local businesses, public health, and how we balance tradition with cleaner air.