Delhi court denies bail to self-styled godman in sexual assault

Court says Saraswati could influence witnesses

According to police, Saraswati allegedly forced students into his quarters, threatened them with suspension or denial of their degrees if they didn't comply, and sent inappropriate messages.

Statements from 17 women were recorded before the magistrate.

After evading police since August 5, he was arrested in Agra on September 27. Officers also seized his electronic devices and recovered fake UN number plates.

The court is worried he could influence witnesses while investigations—including forensic analysis of his devices—are still underway.

For now, the defense will have to wait until the chargesheet is filed before trying for bail again.