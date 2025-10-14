Suicide case of senior IPS officer Kumar takes new turn
Senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, 52, was found dead by suicide at his Chandigarh home on October 7, 2025.
In an eight-page note, he accused eight senior officers of caste discrimination and mental harassment.
His wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, is demanding their arrest for abetment of suicide and says the family won't allow a postmortem or cremation until action is taken.
Family refuses to hand over evidence
Amneet has also asked police to add tougher charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Public outrage has led to a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), but the family still refuses to hand over key evidence like Kumar's laptop due to distrust in the process.
Political leaders—including Rahul Gandhi—are getting involved, and Haryana Revenue Officers plan a mass leave on October 13 in support of the family.
A week after his death, Kumar's body remains at PGIMER mortuary as the standoff continues.