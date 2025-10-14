Suicide case of senior IPS officer Kumar takes new turn

Family refuses to hand over evidence

Amneet has also asked police to add tougher charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Public outrage has led to a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), but the family still refuses to hand over key evidence like Kumar's laptop due to distrust in the process.

Political leaders—including Rahul Gandhi—are getting involved, and Haryana Revenue Officers plan a mass leave on October 13 in support of the family.

A week after his death, Kumar's body remains at PGIMER mortuary as the standoff continues.