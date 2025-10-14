India-US trade deal talks to continue in Washington
Indian officials are heading to Washington this week to keep working on a big trade agreement with the US.
Both sides say they're happy with progress so far, aiming to wrap things up by November 2025.
The main focus? Tackling tough issues like market access and supply chains, but that extra 25% US tariff on Indian goods—linked to India buying Russian oil—is still a sticking point.
A successful trade deal could strengthen economic ties
A successful deal could make it easier (and cheaper) for Indian businesses to export goods, especially in sectors hit by US penalties.
With the US being one of India's top trading partners, this agreement could open new markets and boost economic ties at a time when global trade is pretty unpredictable.
Even with the US government shutdown causing some hiccups, both countries seem determined to sort things out and move forward.