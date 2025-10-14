Next Article
All 5 men accused of gang-raping student in Bengal arrested
India
All five men accused of gang-raping a 23-year-old medical student near her Durgapur college on October 10, 2025, have been arrested.
The last two suspects, Safiq Sk and Sk Nasiruddin, were caught on Monday; Safiq Sk was apprehended with help from his sister.
The survivor is still hospitalized.
Survivor's father wants her moved to Odisha for treatment
A Durgapur court has given police nine days to question the two latest suspects; the other three are already in custody.
The survivor's father wants her moved to Odisha for treatment, worried about her safety.
Meanwhile, the Odisha government has offered support to the family, and protests are calling for better protection for women as investigations continue.