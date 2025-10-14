Next Article
Mullaperiyar dam crisis: SC seeks response on decommissioning petition
The Supreme Court has asked the central government, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and disaster authorities to respond to a petition calling for the decommissioning of the 130-year-old Mullaperiyar dam in Kerala.
The court also ordered an expert safety check and is considering whether a new dam might be needed.
Stakes are high
This isn't just about old concrete—over 10 million people live downstream and are at risk if anything happens to this dam.
Kerala worries about safety risks from age, earthquakes, and climate change, while Tamil Nadu relies on the water for farming and drinking.
If anything goes wrong, six districts could face major flooding.
The court's decision could shape how India handles water disputes and dam safety for years to come.