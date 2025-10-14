Next Article
Top Maoist leaders in talks to surrender: Report
India
Two senior Maoist leaders—Rupesh and Ranita—are reportedly in talks to surrender to senior police and administrative officials in Chhattisgarh.
Their decision comes after a peace push from a senior party member, Venugopal, which has sparked disagreements within the Maoist ranks.
Over 1,000 Maoists have surrendered this year alone
This year alone, over 1,040 Maoists have surrendered in Chhattisgarh—a record high that shows government efforts are working and former rebel strongholds like Abujhmad are changing.
If Rupesh and Ranita give up arms, it could further weaken the movement.
Growing internal splits suggest more members might follow, signaling hope for lasting peace in the region.