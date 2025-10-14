Top Maoist leaders in talks to surrender: Report

Over 1,000 Maoists have surrendered this year alone

This year alone, over 1,040 Maoists have surrendered in Chhattisgarh—a record high that shows government efforts are working and former rebel strongholds like Abujhmad are changing.

If Rupesh and Ranita give up arms, it could further weaken the movement.

Growing internal splits suggest more members might follow, signaling hope for lasting peace in the region.