Haryana DGP on leave after suicide probe finds harassment
India
Haryana's top cop, DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, has been put on leave and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia transferred after senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was found dead by suicide at his Chandigarh home on October 7, 2025.
In his note, Kumar accused both officers of harassment and caste-based discrimination.
Kumar's family refuses to conduct last rites
Kumar's wife filed an FIR against 16 senior officers under abetment of suicide and the SC/ST Act—later updated to include stricter charges.
His family is refusing to allow a postmortem or last rites until the main accused are arrested.
With public protests growing and a special investigation team set up, the case has become a flashpoint for police accountability in Haryana.