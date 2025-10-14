Next Article
Tamil Nadu man killed by father-in-law over inter-caste marriage
In Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, a 24-year-old milk vendor named Ramachandran was allegedly murdered on Sunday by his father-in-law, Chandran.
Ramachandran had married Aarthi, 21, just three months ago despite Aarthi's family's objections to their inter-caste relationship.
Police say Chandran intercepted him near a local bridge and attacked him with a sickle, causing fatal injuries.
Police clarify it wasn't an honor killing
Police have registered a murder case and arrested Chandran later that day.
Officials clarified that this wasn't an honor killing since both families belong to non-Scheduled Castes—calling it more of a personal conflict than caste violence.
Still, the incident has sparked fresh concerns about safety for couples in inter-caste marriages across Tamil Nadu.