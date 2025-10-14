Next Article
Maulana Kalbe Jawad attacked in Lucknow
India
On Monday, Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad and his supporters were attacked with stones and bricks while checking out a disputed site in Lucknow's Abbas Bagh.
Jawad said the spot at Karbala had been illegally encroached.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but a vehicle got damaged.
Protest led by Jawad
After the attack, Jawad led a protest, calling out the police for not stepping in sooner. He felt things could have been avoided with quicker action.
The protest wrapped up when senior officers promised to take action and file an FIR against those involved.
For now, police say the situation is under control and Jawad remains hopeful about efforts to clear illegal encroachments.