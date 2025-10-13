Next Article
India to generate 76GW hydropower from Brahmaputra by 2047
India just rolled out a huge plan to harness the Brahmaputra river's hydropower, aiming to generate 76GW of electricity by 2047.
With a price tag of ₹6.4 trillion, this project will cover 208 sites—mostly in Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states—making it one of the country's biggest clean energy pushes yet.
Why this matters for India
This isn't just about more power—it's about securing India's future energy needs and boosting renewables in a region that matters geopolitically.
The plan rolls out in two phases, with public sector companies like NHPC and NEEPCO leading the charge.
Plus, with China building dams upstream, India wants to make sure it can manage its own water and energy security for years to come.