UP: Man wanted for raping minor girls shot dead India Oct 13, 2025

Shahzad, also known as Nikki (34/35), was killed by police in Meerut's Sarurpur area on Monday morning after he opened fire when officers tried to arrest him.

He was wanted in seven cases, including the rape and sexual assault of two minor girls, and had a ₹25,000 bounty on his head.

Shahzad had previously served five years in prison for a similar crime and recently tried to scare one victim's family by firing at their house.