UP: Man wanted for raping minor girls shot dead
India
Shahzad, also known as Nikki (34/35), was killed by police in Meerut's Sarurpur area on Monday morning after he opened fire when officers tried to arrest him.
He was wanted in seven cases, including the rape and sexual assault of two minor girls, and had a ₹25,000 bounty on his head.
Shahzad had previously served five years in prison for a similar crime and recently tried to scare one victim's family by firing at their house.
Details of encounter
Police got a tip-off about Shahzad's location and moved in to catch him.
Instead of surrendering, he shot at them—so police fired back, killing him on the spot.
Officers recovered a pistol and cartridges from the scene.
His body has been sent for post-mortem, and police are now investigating his crimes further.