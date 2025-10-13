Tejashwi's age defense in railway corruption case dismissed by court India Oct 13, 2025

A Delhi court has rejected RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's argument that he was too young to be prosecuted for alleged railway-related corruption back in 2005 and 2006.

The judge made it clear: even if he was underage during some transactions, that doesn't shield him from facing charges for later actions connected to the case.