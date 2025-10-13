Next Article
Tejashwi's age defense in railway corruption case dismissed by court
India
A Delhi court has rejected RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's argument that he was too young to be prosecuted for alleged railway-related corruption back in 2005 and 2006.
The judge made it clear: even if he was underage during some transactions, that doesn't shield him from facing charges for later actions connected to the case.
Court highlights key players in land deals
The court dug into land deals from 2005 to 2014, pointing out that shares were sold to Tejashwi and his mother Rabri Devi at suspiciously low prices—hinting at possible fraud and loss to public funds.
The judgment also suggested Lalu Prasad Yadav may have played a role in manipulating tender awards.
All this comes as the corruption investigation continues.