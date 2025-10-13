Delhi apartments declared unsafe: Water, electricity cut for residents
Signature View Apartments in North Delhi had their water and electricity cut off after the court-set deadline to vacate ended, with disconnections scheduled for Monday, following the Supreme Court's refusal on Friday to stop the building's demolition.
The court backed an earlier order for everyone to leave by October 12, since the complex was declared unsafe.
By Sunday evening, most residents had moved out, according to the Resident Welfare Association.
How did this all start?
Built between 2007 and 2009 by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), these apartments started falling apart within a few years—think cracked walls and crumbling plaster.
An IIT Delhi audit in 2022 called them unsafe for living.
Since late last year, DDA has been helping residents relocate and prepping for demolition.
The RWA is urging anyone still there to leave quickly for their own safety: "We appeal to all resident owners to vacate before October 12, as directed by the court," said Amrendra Rakesh, president of the RWA.
Tough situation for residents
It's a tough situation—hundreds of families are losing homes they thought were secure investments.
The DDA says they'll help with relocation and rebuilding plans, but it's a reminder that even big city housing projects can go wrong if safety gets overlooked.