Delhi apartments declared unsafe: Water, electricity cut for residents

How did this all start?

Built between 2007 and 2009 by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), these apartments started falling apart within a few years—think cracked walls and crumbling plaster.

An IIT Delhi audit in 2022 called them unsafe for living.

Since late last year, DDA has been helping residents relocate and prepping for demolition.

The RWA is urging anyone still there to leave quickly for their own safety: "We appeal to all resident owners to vacate before October 12, as directed by the court," said Amrendra Rakesh, president of the RWA.