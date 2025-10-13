Bastar: STF officer injured in pressure IED blast
On Monday, Special Task Force officer Dayaram Jamde (40) was injured by a pressure IED blast during an anti-Maoist operation in Bijapur district's Bhopalpatnam block.
He suffered a fracture and was airlifted to the capital, Raipur, for better treatment.
This attack is just one in a string of similar incidents targeting security forces this year.
Maoist attacks on security forces
IED attacks by Maoists have become alarmingly common in the Bastar region—2025 alone has seen at least 14 security personnel killed and about 70 injured.
Even though over 1,000kg of explosives have been recovered or destroyed since early last year, these hidden threats remain a major risk for teams on the ground.
Just two days ago, a CRPF CoBRA commando was also injured in another blast nearby, highlighting how tough and dangerous these operations continue to be.