Bastar: STF officer injured in pressure IED blast

Maoist attacks on security forces

IED attacks by Maoists have become alarmingly common in the Bastar region—2025 alone has seen at least 14 security personnel killed and about 70 injured.

Even though over 1,000kg of explosives have been recovered or destroyed since early last year, these hidden threats remain a major risk for teams on the ground.

Just two days ago, a CRPF CoBRA commando was also injured in another blast nearby, highlighting how tough and dangerous these operations continue to be.