India, Japan to exchange over 5L people in next 5 years

India and Japan just agreed to a major exchange: over five lakh people will move between the two countries in the next five years. Announced at their Annual Summit in August 2025, this Human Resource Exchange Plan is all about building stronger economic, educational, and cultural connections.

What about the Indian professionals? As part of the plan, 50,000 skilled Indian professionals—especially in semiconductors, AI, and related technical fields—will head to Japan to help fill job gaps.

Japanese companies are actively looking for Indian talent, particularly in AI and cutting-edge fields.

Japan's initiatives in India Japan's also boosting Japanese language education and job placement support in India so more young Indians can make the move.

Programs such as the Japan Industrial Institute for Manufacturing and the Japan Industrial Course have helped train over 30,000 young professionals in Japan-style manufacturing and management.