Landslides in Darjeeling kill 33, cause ₹950cr damage
On October 5, massive landslides hit the Darjeeling hills in West Bengal, leading to 21 deaths and about ₹950 crore in damages.
The disaster also affected other north Bengal districts, bringing the total death toll to 33 from both landslides and floods.
Local authorities have set up a special committee to assess the damage and keep Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee updated as she leads relief efforts.
Opposition leaders join recovery efforts
GTA chairman Anjul Chowan has asked the state to declare the tragedy a state disaster and is pushing for financial help from the central government.
Opposition leaders are pitching in too, working together on recovery plans.
CM Banerjee has already visited some of the hardest-hit areas and will be heading to Darjeeling soon to oversee relief and rehabilitation work.