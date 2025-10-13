Next Article
Bihar court summons Rahul, Tejashwi, Mukesh over Modi remarks
India
A Bihar court has summoned Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Mukesh Sahani after a BJP complaint accused them of making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during August's Voter Adhikar Yatra.
They've been asked to appear by November 26, with the case also mentioning 100 unnamed people linked to a viral video from the event.
Bihar gears up for November assembly elections
This comes right as Bihar gears up for its November Assembly elections—so tensions are high.
Legal battles like this are shaping campaign strategies and headlines, especially for opposition leaders already facing other cases.
With seat-sharing talks dragging on between Congress, RJD, and VIP allies, these summons add another layer of pressure in an already heated political season.