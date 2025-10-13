Bengal-origin woman kills grandmother for making hurtful remarks

Khushi said she was mistreated

At first, no one knew who was responsible—the FIR was against unknown people. But as police dug deeper, they focused on Khushi and her mother Uttara Devi.

During questioning, Khushi told police that her grandmother mentally harassed and mistreated her due to her origins.

The ax used in the crime was found hidden in cow dung, and a bicycle used to move the body—packed in a sack—was also recovered.

Both women are now in custody as legal proceedings continue.