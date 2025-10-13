Woman plotted husband's murder with 2 men, claims 'fantasy': Trial
Michelle Mills is facing trial in Swansea for allegedly planning her husband Christopher's murder with her lover, ex-Marine Geraint Berry, and another military veteran, Steven Thomas.
The supposed plot unfolded at their caravan in Carmarthenshire in September 2024.
All three deny the charge.
Mills's defense and other details
Mills says talk of killing her husband was just an escape from an abusive relationship—calling it "fantasy" and claiming she never believed Berry would act on it.
Prosecutors argue she tried to cover things up by deleting messages.
After the attack, police found a suicide note (allegedly written by Christopher) that admitted to fake assaults; Mills insists she only printed it as a favor for Berry and didn't think it was real.
The case is still ongoing.