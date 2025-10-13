SWR announces special express trains for Deepavali travel

Know about the special trains

Mark your calendar: Train No. 06561 leaves SMVT Bengaluru at 3pm on October 16 and reaches Kollam early next morning.

If you miss that one, Train No. 06567 runs on October 21 (departing late at night and arriving on October 22).

For those heading from Hubballi toward Mangaluru, Train No. 07353 departs Hubballi at 4am on October 17.