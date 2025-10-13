SWR announces special express trains for Deepavali travel
Traveling home for Deepavali just got easier—South Western Railway (SWR) is running special express trains this October to help everyone avoid the usual festival crowd.
These trains will link up major cities like Bengaluru, Kollam, Hubballi, and Mangaluru so people can celebrate without travel headaches.
Know about the special trains
Mark your calendar: Train No. 06561 leaves SMVT Bengaluru at 3pm on October 16 and reaches Kollam early next morning.
If you miss that one, Train No. 06567 runs on October 21 (departing late at night and arriving on October 22).
For those heading from Hubballi toward Mangaluru, Train No. 07353 departs Hubballi at 4am on October 17.
Why these extra trains matter
SWR's extra trains are all about making sure you actually get a seat during the busiest travel season of the year.
With these added services and carefully planned schedules, getting home—or heading out—for Deepavali should be a lot smoother (and less crowded) this time around.