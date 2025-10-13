NHAI offers ₹1,000 FASTag recharge for spotting dirty toilets
NHAI is offering a ₹1,000 FASTag recharge if you spot an unhygienic toilet at their toll plazas and report it through the Rajmargyatra app.
The scheme runs until October 31, 2025, and applies only to toilets built and maintained by NHAI.
How to claim the reward
Just upload a clear, geo-tagged photo of the dirty toilet on the Rajmargyatra app with your name, location, vehicle registration number (VRN), and mobile number.
Each vehicle can claim this reward only once during the scheme.
The credit isn't transferable or redeemable for cash.
Things to remember
Only the first valid report per toilet each day gets rewarded—so no racing to spam reports.
Edited or duplicate photos won't count.
Toilets at fuel stations or dhabas aren't included.
NHAI hopes to improve hygiene standards at toll plazas
This move lets travelers help improve hygiene on highways while holding NHAI accountable for clean facilities.
NHAI hopes the scheme will significantly improve hygiene standards at toll plazas across India.