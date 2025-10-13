NHAI offers ₹1,000 FASTag recharge for spotting dirty toilets

NHAI is offering a ₹1,000 FASTag recharge if you spot an unhygienic toilet at their toll plazas and report it through the Rajmargyatra app. The scheme runs until October 31, 2025, and applies only to toilets built and maintained by NHAI.

How to claim the reward Just upload a clear, geo-tagged photo of the dirty toilet on the Rajmargyatra app with your name, location, vehicle registration number (VRN), and mobile number.

Each vehicle can claim this reward only once during the scheme.

The credit isn't transferable or redeemable for cash.

Things to remember Only the first valid report per toilet each day gets rewarded—so no racing to spam reports.

Edited or duplicate photos won't count.

Toilets at fuel stations or dhabas aren't included.