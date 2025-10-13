Dextromethorphan hydrobromide still allowed in some cough syrups: Government

This update comes after a heartbreaking incident: 22 children died from kidney failure after taking contaminated syrups including Coldrif, Respifresh TR, and ReLife. Tests found these syrups contained dangerous levels of diethylene glycol (DEG), which is toxic. Because of this, several specific syrups have been banned at both national and state levels.

Health officials advise against giving any cough syrup to kids

To keep kids safe, health officials have advised against giving any cough syrup to children under two years old and urge extra caution for those under five.

Some combinations with Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide are now restricted for young children as well.

It's a reminder to always check labels and follow medical advice when it comes to little ones' health.