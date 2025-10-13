Dextromethorphan hydrobromide still allowed in some cough syrups: Government
After rumors swirled online about a full ban on the cough syrup ingredient Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide, the Indian government stepped in on October 13, 2025, to clear things up.
They confirmed it's still allowed in some cough syrup formulas—just not all, as certain combinations are restricted.
22 children died after consuming contaminated cough syrups
This update comes after a heartbreaking incident: 22 children died from kidney failure after taking contaminated syrups including Coldrif, Respifresh TR, and ReLife.
Tests found these syrups contained dangerous levels of diethylene glycol (DEG), which is toxic.
Because of this, several specific syrups have been banned at both national and state levels.
Health officials advise against giving any cough syrup to kids
To keep kids safe, health officials have advised against giving any cough syrup to children under two years old and urge extra caution for those under five.
Some combinations with Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide are now restricted for young children as well.
It's a reminder to always check labels and follow medical advice when it comes to little ones' health.