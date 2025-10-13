Next Article
Ex-boyfriend kills woman in Delhi for ignoring him
India
A 20-year-old woman from Nand Nagri, northeast Delhi, was fatally stabbed by her former boyfriend on Monday morning while she was out buying samosas.
The accused, Akash (23), reportedly attacked her after she began distancing herself from him.
Investigation underway
Police arrested Akash shortly after the attack.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Joy Tirkey confirmed that an investigation is underway to understand what led to the violence.
Forensic teams are searching for the weapon, and a post-mortem is being conducted as police continue their probe into this tragic case.