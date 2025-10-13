IMD issues yellow alert for Karnataka; heavy rain likely

Rainfall has been a mixed bag

Rainfall has been a mixed bag—Karnataka got slightly more rain than usual from June to September this year, but October's showers have fallen short in many areas.

While North Interior and Coastal Karnataka are seeing big deficits this month, last week's downpours helped Bengaluru stay above average.

This uneven rainfall affects everything from water supply to farming and even flood risks—so if you're out and about or planning anything outdoors, it's worth keeping an eye on the skies.